World US newspaper highlights Vietnam’s success in completing new leadership The US newspaper Washington Times has ran an article assessing that Vietnam has succeeded in completing its key leadership positions.

World Gifts presented to poor Vietnamese in Cambodia Up to 100 gifts were presented to poor Vietnamese households in Cambodia hard hit by COVID-19 pandemic on April 10, ahead of the traditional New Year festival Chol Chhnam Thmey from April 14-16.

World Russia scholars, media confident in Vietnam’s new leadership Vietnam’s new leadership have recently been on the radar of Russian scholars and media, especially after Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with the Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and sent his congratulations to newly-elected leaders of Vietnam.

World Singapore becomes the first to ratify RCEP Singapore ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and deposited its ratification instrument on April 9, becoming the first participating country to complete the ratification process for the deal.