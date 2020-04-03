Society Social distancing crucial to curbing pandemic: experts Social distancing is an important solution in containing the spread of COVID-19, members of the National Steering Committee for Preventing and Controlling COVID-19 told a meeting in Hanoi on April 3 chaired by its head, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Society Hai Duong strictly implements Covid-19 prevention work The northern province of Hai Duong has taken drastic measures to strictly follow the Prime Minister’s directive on social distancing in 15 days.

Society No Vietnamese in Saudi Arabia positive for SARS-CoV-2 No Vietnamese citizens in Saudi Arabia had contracted the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Vietnamese Embassy in the Middle East nation said on April 2.