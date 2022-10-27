Russian scholars highlight Vietnamese cultural beauty
Vietnamese traditional culture and history has been spotlighted at a scientific conference held by the Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Moscow recently, which drew scholars, experts and lecturers from many universities across Russia.
Participants discussed Vietnamese literature, nation and history, as well as contributions by Vietnamese literature to the world literature, and the role of outstanding Vietnamese poet and cultural celebrities of Vietnam in the 19th century like Nguyen Dinh Chieu, the beauty of poetry in the Ly - Tran Dynasties, as well as the richness of Vietnamese folk songs and proverbs in culinary culture, and the image of cranes in Vietnamese culture, among others.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency, Director of Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies Vladimir Mazyrin said that scientists need to study not only modern issues but also historical topics because traditional cultures, ideas and history are very important in shaping the self-reliant identity of Vietnam today, contributing to preventing negative variations of modern culture from affecting the development of the country.
He expressed delight that at this conference, a large number of Russian students specialising in the Vietnamese language and culture were interested in the history and ancient culture of Vietnam.
A collection of presentations delivered at the conference is scheduled to be published in the third quarter of 2023./.