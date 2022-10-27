ASEAN Thailand allows foreigners to own land Thailand’s cabinet on October 25 approved the Interior Ministry's proposal to allow foreigners to hold land ownership of up to one rai (roughly 0.16 hectares) for residential purposes.

ASEAN ASEAN Week opens in Turkey A week of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicked off in Ankara capital of Turkey on October 25.

World Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring human rights praised Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023–2025 tenure is a clear demonstration of the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to protect human rights, and a transparent reflection of the increasing improvement of living conditions in Vietnam, President of the Czech – Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) Milos Kusy has said.