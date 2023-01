World Indonesia, RoK look to step up economic cooperation Indonesian President Joko Widodo had a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo on January 19 in Jakarta to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas.

World Thailand boosts GI registration to increase export value Thailand has successfully registered geographical indication (GI) for Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice and Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in Indonesia, bringing the number of Thai GI products in Indonesia to three, beside Lamphun brocade silk which was registered in 2016.