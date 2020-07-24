Visitors at the event (Photo: VNA)



Can Tho (VNA) – A safe farm produce week is underway in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho from July 24.

The three-day event is being held by the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade) and the Department of Cooperatives and Rural Development under Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, together with the Central Retail Vietnam.



On display are 30 pavilions introducing local specialties such as custard apple tea and fish products of Can Tho, Ngoc Linh ginseng of Kon Tum, coffee and dried fruits of Lam Dong, along with products of firms and cooperatives nationwide.



Agritrade Director Dao Van Ho said the fair aims to bolster consumption and popularise safe farm produce towards the establishment of a sustainable value chain.



It is the fourth of its kind held in this year, he said, adding that the next one is slated for August in Nha Trang beach city, the south central province of Khanh Hoa.



Various activities will be held within the framework of the event, including seminars on food safety, supply-demand for cooperatives’ products and partnership between firms, cooperatives and supermarkets, and voting for the most favoured products, among others./.