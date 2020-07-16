Business Vietnam, US seek business opportunities amid COVID-19 Vietnamese and US firms sought ways to overcome economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during an online trade exchange event on July 15.

Business Corporate sustainability key to enterprise resilience after pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a big test for enterprise resilience but also an opportunity for businesses to re-evaluate their long-term strategy and urgency of sustainable development.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on July 16 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 16, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Over 672.6 million USD mobilised from G-bonds The State Treasury mobilised 15.6 trillion VND (over 672.6 million USD) through a Government bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 15.