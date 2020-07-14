Business Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5 The 2020 edition of the international forum and exhibition Smart City Asia will take place in HCM City from September 3 to 5, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on July 14.

Business Thai businesses to help Vietnamese partners join supply chains Thai businesses will support their Vietnamese partners in taking part in regional supply chains and industrial production in the time to come, the Director of the Thai Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Suparporn Sookmark said at a programme in HCM City on July 14.

Business PV GAS ranked among Vietnam’s 50 best performing listed companies The PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has been named among the top 50 best performing listed companies in Vietnam in 2019 (Top 50) by the “Nhip Cau Dau Tu” (Investment Bridge) magazine and the Thien Viet Securities JSC.