Samsung helps Vietnam train 200 molding technicians
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Samsung Vietnam on July 14 jointly launched a training programme for Vietnamese molding technicians.
The programme comes following the signing of an agreement reached by the two sides within the framework of the ninth meeting of the Vietnam-the Republic of Korea Joint Committee which took place on October 22, 2019.
Under the four-year programme, Samsung will help Vietnam train 200 technicians in the molding field to enhance production capacity of domestic fundamental manufacturing industries.
There will be two courses for each year, with each course lasting for 14 weeks, comprising 10 weeks in Vietnam and four weeks in the RoK.
According to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai, Vietnam’s molding and precision engineering industry earns over 1 billion USD annually and posts an annual growth rate of 18 percent.
Choi Joo-ho, General Director of Samsung Vietnam, said once creating a firm foundation with an outstanding molding industry, Vietnamese firms will be able to join Samsung’s supply chain and become a supplier to other global businesses./.