Business Vietjet, Boeing sign deal for 200 aircraft as part of airline’s global strategy Budget carrier Vietjet and Boeing successfully reached an agreement to reaffirm a previously announced order for 200 737 MAX aircraft during the 2022 Farnborough International AirShow in the United Kingdom.

Business Retail companies expect lower profit growth Rising inflation will have a negative impact on consumer spending, and the earnings growth of retail businesses may not be as high as previously expected, SSI Securities Inc has forecast.

Business Agribank hosts Asia-Pacific agricultural credit forum The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) hosted the Regional Policy Forum of the Asia-Pacific Rural and Agricultural Credit Association (APRACA) on July 20 in Hanoi.