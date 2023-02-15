Society Vietnam boosts effective enforcement of Torture Convention Vietnam will make more efforts to increase the effectiveness of the enforcement of legal regulations on anti-torture.

Society Stronger cooperation with Cambridge University sought in green growth, science, technology Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long made a working visit to the University of Cambridge on February 13 aiming to promote Vietnam's cooperation with the world’s leading university, especially in the fields of scientific and technological research, and green and sustainable growth.

Society Vietnam issues plan of action, strives to put end to IUU fishing Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has signed a decision issuing an action plan on fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and preparing for working sessions with the fourth inspection delegation of the European Commission (EC).