Business Reference exchange rate up 20 VND on September 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,281 VND/USD on September 8, up 20 VND from the previous day.

Business SBV raises selling price of USD to 23,700 VND The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) decided to sharply increase the selling price of the US dollar by 300 VND to 23,700 VND/USD on September 7.

Business Vietnam needs laws for sustainable energy development The absence of laws on energy and in particular renewable energy is causing an imbalance between the stages of production, transmission and consumption of coal-fired power, solar power, and wind power in Vietnam.

Business Hai Phong eyes tourism development through digital transformation The northern port city of Hai Phong is looking to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) to create a breakthrough for tourism.