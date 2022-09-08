Business Hai Phong eyes tourism development through digital transformation The northern port city of Hai Phong is looking to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) to create a breakthrough for tourism.

Business Domestic instant noodle consumption growing 20% annually Vietnam passed the Republic of Korea (RoK) to lead the consumption per capita of instant noodles in the world in 2021, according to the World Instant Noodles Association (WINA).

Business Can Tho eyes investment from Dutch businesses in agricultural sector Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho city Duong Tan Hien has called for investment from Dutch businesses in mechanisation in agricultural production; post-harvest preservation technology as well as processing technology of agricultural and aquatic products to create high value-added products.

Business Timber exporters struggle to find new markets Contrary to full orders at the beginning of the year, Vietnamese wood and wooden furniture enterprises are currently facing many difficulties due to the cancellation of orders by customers because of inflation in countries such as the US and the EU and the sharp increase in input material costs.