Business Forestry production expected to rise 5.5 percent annually in 2021-2025 period Vietnam aims for a growth at 5-5.5 percent each year in forestry production in the 2021-2025 period, according to a Government resolution approving the investment policy for the sustainable forestry development programme in the next five years.

Business Vietnam’s Ri6 durian sells well in Australia Over 15 tonnes of Vietnamese frozen Ri6 durian exported to Australia by Uu Dam company sold out within only two days, reported the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Business Hanoi invests efforts in developing key industrial products Hanoi is working to promote the development of key industrial products, expecting 25 - 30 products will earn the recognition this year.

Business Tuna exporters forecast to meet difficulties in Q3 Tuna exporters are forecast to meet obstacles in the third quarter due to hike in transport costs and COVID-19 pandemic.