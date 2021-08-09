SCG sale revenue in Vietnam surges 41 percent in Q2
SCG, a cement and building material conglomerate in the ASEAN region, has announced a revenue from sales in Vietnam at over 9.85 trillion VND (428 million USD) in the second quarter of this year, up 41 percent year-on-year.
The positive performance was mainly attributable to new partnership of packaging (SOVI, GOPAK), chemicals (TPC, Chemtech) and export sales from Thailand to Vietnam, according to the company.
In the second quarter, SCG’s total assets in Vietnam surpassed 122 trillion VND, an increase of 37 percent year-on-year, mainly from the chemicals business.
Amid the pandemic, SCG has actively contributed to the national vaccine fund while its subsidiaries have supported nationwide pandemic curbing attempts.
In southern provinces, SCGP – the packaging business of SCG – has donated 2,000 field hospital beds to alleviate frontline pressure in HCM City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An, while Long Son Petrochemicals has contributed 10 billion VND for vaccination purposes.
In the central region, Song Gianh Cement has supported the vaccination programme in Quang Binh. Meanwhile, in the northern areas, SCGP has accompanied Hai Duong and Bac Giang in the fight against the pandemic.
Overall, SCG revenue from sales for the first half of 2021 rose 27 percent year-on-year to over 8.29 billion USD thanks to higher chemical prices. Profit for the period saw a yearly hike of 99 per cent to over 1 billion USD on the back of improved chemical product spreads and equity income./.