SEA Games 31: Big bonus promised for men’s football team of Thailand
The men’s U23 team of Thailand will be rewarded with 5 million THB (over 144,500 USD) if they win the gold medal at SEA Games 31 in Vietnam, according to the team’s manager Nualphan Lamsam.
Manager of the men's U23 team of Thailand Nualphan Lamsam talks to the press (Photo: VNA)
Nualphan made the announcement ahead of the players’ Group B opener against Malaysia on May 7.
"I know very well that everyone has come here to play for the honour of the country and I am also aware of the sacrifices the players make in a big event like this. So to motivate all the players, I am offering this five-million-baht bonus to add impetus to our push for the gold medal,” she said as cited by Bangkok Post.
The sum will be added to the reward the team will receive from the Sports Authority of Thailand if they win the tournament in Vietnam, she noted, adding that it is not going to be an easy event for the squad because other teams have had more time to prepare.
She expressed her hope that fans will support the team, pledging the best efforts to bring joy to the Thai people by winning the gold medal.
However, Thailand lost 1 - 2 to Malaysia at the Group B opener. It is scheduled to play against Singapore at 7pm on May 9 at Thien Truong Stadium in Vietnam’s Nam Dinh province.
So far, Thailand has won 16 gold medals in the men’s football of the SEA Games history./.