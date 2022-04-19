Videos Dak Nong preserving traditional long houses of Ede people Buor hamlet in Tam Thang commune, Cư Jút district, in Dak Nong province is one of the oldest of the Ede ethnic people in the Central Highlands. But the hamlet is at risk of becoming a shadow of its former self as the number of traditional long houses continues to dwindle.

Videos Hanoi completes preparations for SEA Games 31 Hanoi has completed the majority of preparations for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) ahead of the important regional sporting event.

Travel "Light up Da Nang” to spotlight central city’s nightlife Street art performances themed “Light up Da Nang” will be held at Bach Dang Square in the central city of Da Nang on April 22 and April 29 as part of activities to restore tourism development in the locality.