SEA Games 31: Local organising committees encouraged to give free tickets to spectators
The My Dinh National Stadium (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Organising committees of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in localities have been encouraged to give free tickets to spectators during the event, thus spreading the sports spirit in line with the event's slogan “For a stronger Southeast Asia”.
According to a document on issuing invitations and tickets to competitions of SEA Games 31signed recently by Deputy Minister of culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, the national Organising Committee of the event will manage, issue and distribute all invitations to the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31, the men’s football final match and the match for bronze medal at My Dinh National Stadium.
The local organising committees have been allowed to decide on the plan to manage, and issue invitations or tickets to events they will host in accordance with the principle of priority.
The preparation for SEA Games 31 is being actively implemented by the local national organising committees of 12 localities.
Many activities towards the event have been performed, including organising a test shooting event, inspecting venues in localities, preparing a plan to organise the 2nd international media conference in early May, recruiting and handing over volunteers to serve the games in the host localities, and planning meetings of the Southeast Asian Games Federation during SEA Games 31, among others.
SEA Games 31 will take place on May 12-23 in Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho and Bac Giang.
It will feature 40 sports and 526 sets of medals. It is expected to welcome 10,000 participants from 11 Southeast Asian countries.
The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the Games, following the 22nd one in 2003./.