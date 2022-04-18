SEA Games 31: Bac Ninh finalises preparations to host four sports
The northern province of Bac Ninh, which will host competitions of four sports in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), has been finalising preparations for the regional sport event.
According to Director of the Bac Ninh Centre for Physical and Sports Training and Competition Nguyen An Phu, the Bac Ninh Multi-Purpose Gymnasium has been upgraded with additional equipment for 19 functional rooms to host Boxing and Kickboxing events from May 6-23.
Meanwhile, to prepare for indoor handball competitions, the provincial Steering Committee for SEA Games 31 has coordinated with the Bac Ninh University of Physical and Sports Education in Tu Son city, the venue of the competitions, to ensure the security as well as the supply of power and medical services at the university, which has a capacity to host 1,500-2,000 audience, said Phu.
At the same time, Hanaka Group JSC has constructed a roof-court with nearly 2,000 seats and six outdoor courts with 200-400 seats each at the tennis court in Hanaka urban-service area in Tu Son city for tennis events from May 12-25. As scheduled, about 80 athletes from eight countries will arrive in Tu Son for the events.
Trinh Huu Hung, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that to date, infrastructure in all venues hosting the four sports has been completed, along with the decorating activities to welcome SEA Games 31.
Bac Ninh has also organised training courses for volunteers, and prepared two five-star hotels as accommodation for athletes.
SEA Games 31 will take place from May 12 to 23 in Hanoi and 11 other cities and provinces namely Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Bình, Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho and Bac Giang.
The tournament will feature over 40 sports and 526 events with the attendance of some 10,000 athletes and officials from 11 Southeast Asian countries./.