SEA Games 31: Localities give finishing touches to preparation for hosting sports events
Multi-purpose gymnasium in Quang Ninh has 5,000 seats (Photo: VNA)
The 31st SEA Games, which is slated for May 12 - 23, featuring 40 sports with 526 categories, willl take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities, namely Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh, Hai Phong, Phu Tho, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, and Vinh Phuc.
In the localities, images of SEA Games 31 have been present in almost every corner, with panels and banners hung in all major streets and competition venues.
Ninh Binh Gymnasium (Photo: VNA)According to Viet, the localities have finalised preparations for the event, with many infrastructure works being upgraded for the games.
Ninh Binh, which will host Karate competitions, is scheduled to complete the preparations by May 5. Meanwhile, Hai Phong city has recorded good progress in installing the remaining equipment to become ready for Canoeing/Kayak competitions.
After examining the works, Viet asked the localities to ensure that the preparations complete as scheduled. He underlined the need for the organising units in the central and local levels to work closely together during the process./.