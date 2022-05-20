At a cycling event of SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – The finals of the men's and women’s time trial events of cycling at the ongoing SEA Games 31 took place on May 20 in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh.

In the men’s time trial, Chawchiang Kwang Peerapol of Thailand secured the gold medal while Cahyadi Aiman of Indonesia and Rosly Muhammad Nur Aiman of Malaysia bagged the silver and bronze.

Piriatna Delia Ayustina of Indonesia triumphed in the women’s category, followed by Luo Yiweei of Singapore and Somrat Phetdarin of Thailand.

Lam Thi Kim Ngan of host Vietnam finished eighth in the women’s event, while Nguyen Truong Tai came fifth and Nguyen Tuan Vu came eighth in the men’s event.

Cyclists are set to compete in the finals of the men’s road race on May 21.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.