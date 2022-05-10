SEA Games 31: Thai women’s football team begin journey to reclaim the throne
The Thai women's football team begin their campaign to reclaim the SEA Games title on May 10 with a match against Singapore in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province.
Thailand’s coach Miyo Okamoto (C) (Photo: bangkokpost.com)Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai women's football team begin their campaign to reclaim the SEA Games title on May 10 with a match against Singapore in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province.
In another Group B game, Myanmar take on Laos. Meanwhile, Group A includes hosts Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia.
The top two teams in each group advance to the semi-finals of the biennial event.
Vietnam and Thailand are the only two nations to have won the women's football title at the SEA Games, with Vietnam six times and Thailand five times.
In the last two Games, Vietnam crowned champions after defeating Thailand in the final match.
Thailand’s coach Miyo Okamoto said this is the team's first tournament after championing the AFC Women's Asian Cup earlier this year.
“It is an important tournament and we are here as representatives of Thailand. We have several new players and I hope they get experience,” said the Japanese coach.
Thailand are expected to meet Vietnam in the final.
The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.