Vietnam head coach Mai Duc Chung remained calm after his team’s 2-1 victory on May 11 over the Philippines, which are among the favourites to win the gold medal of SEA Games 31 women’s football , according to the Organising Committee.

Vietnam and the Philippines will be Southeast Asian representatives at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Philippine players launched massive attacks from kick-off and their captain Tahnai Annis opened the score with a header in the 15th minute.

Midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung equalised for Vietnam in the 37th minute thanks to an assist by Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy.

Vietnam’s No.8 Nguyen Thi Thuy Trang dribbled the ball through Philippine defenders and gave Vietnam the lead in early of the second half.

Vietnam are the reigning champions of SEA Games and striving to defend their title at this year’s Games on home soil.

The Philippine girls on May 9 trounced their Cambodian sisters 5-0 in the opener.

Chung said Vietnam faced various difficulties in the match as their rivals have better physique. Even though they conceded an early goal, Vietnamese players showed their unwavering spirits, the coach proudly stated.

He added that Vietnam are looking forward to upcoming matches and will exert efforts for victory./.

