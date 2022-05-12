Vietnamese players celebrate their 2-1 lead. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Vietnam made a 2-1 comeback win over the Philippines in their first women's football match at the ongoing SEA Games 31 held in Quang Ninh province on May 11.

The province’s Cam Pha Stadium was full with more than 16,000 spectators cheering for the teams.

With better physique and stamina, Philippine players launched massive attacks from kick-off.

Captain Tahnai Annis opened the score for the Philippines with a header in the 15th minute.

Midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung equalised for Vietnam in the 37th minute thanks to an assist by Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy.

At the match (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s No.8 Nguyen Thi Thuy Trang dribbled the ball through Philippine defenders and gave Vietnam the lead in early of the second half.

Vietnam are the reigning champions of SEA Games and striving to defend their title at this year’s Games on home soil.

The Philippine girls on May 9 trounced their Cambodian sisters 5-0 in the opener.

Fixtures in the women’s football group stage will be held from May 9 to 15. Semi-finals and final are slated for May 18 and 21, respectively.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the Hanoi capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.