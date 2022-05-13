Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Philippines crush Malaysia at female’s indoor handball The Philippines trounced Malaysia 3-0 at the opening match of ongoing SEA Games 31’s indoor handball competition which started in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city on May 13.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Table tennis competitions start Tennis competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) started on May 13 with men's double and women's double events at Hai Duong Gymnasium.