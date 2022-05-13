SEA Games 31: Vietnam wins two more golds in rowing
Vietnam pocketed two more gold medals in women’s rowing events held in Thuy Nguyen district, the northern city of Hai Phong, on May 13 as part of the ongoing SEA Games 31.
Ho Thi Ly, Luong Thi Thao, Nguyen Thi Giang and Pham Thi Thao championed the Lightweight Women’s Quadruple Sculls while Dinh Thi Hao and Pham Thi Hue won the Women’s Pair.
Ending the day, Vietnam earned additional two golds and two silvers, the same as Indonesia. They were followed by the Philippines with four bronzes; Thailand, three bronzes; Myanmar, two bronzes; and Cambodia and Singapore, one bronze each.
Rowing competition is taking place from May 9 to 14 with eight out of the 18 events completed. A total of 181 rowers from eight countries have registered to compete in the sport this year./.