Athletes of the Vietnamese rowing team play in the LM1X category (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) - The Vietnamese rowing team finished first in the five categories - W1X, LW2X, W2X, M4X, and LW4 - of the rowing tournament at the ongoing Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in the northern city of Hai Phong on May 10.



The host Vietnam and the teams of Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Singapore continued to compete in the Group B’s qualifying round of rowing on the day.



The events of Group B are Women's single sculls (W1X), Men's pair (M2-), Lightweight women's double sculls (LW2X), Lightweight men's single sculls (LM1X), Lightweight men's pair (LM2-), Men's quadruple sculls (M4x), Women's double sculls (W2X) and Lightweight Women's Four (LW4-).



The final round and the awarding ceremony of the tournament will take place on May 11./.

