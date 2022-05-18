SEA Games 31: Vietnamese archers secure two silver medals
Vietnamese archers bagged two silver medals in the finals of the men’s and women’s teams recurve at the ongoing SEA Games 31 on May 18 morning.
In the men's team recurve event, archers Nong Van Linh, Nguyen Duy, and Chu Duc Anh met Indonesian seasoned rivals.
The Vietnamese athletes began the match well with 53 points in the first set compared to 51 points of Indonesian archers, winning 2 points in this round.
However, the Indonesian team showed their excellent performance in the next rounds as the defending champions. They defeated Vietnam with a score of 6 – 2 after the four rounds.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese women’s team failed to defend their SEA Games title after losing to the Philippine archers 5 - 4 in the finals on the same day morning.
In the same day afternoon, archers Nong Van Ninh of Vietnam will compete for the bronze medal in the men's individual recurve event.
Later, Linh and Do Thi Anh Nguyet will join together for the bronze medal in the mixed doubles recurve event.
At SEA Games 31, the Vietnamese archery team targets at least two golds out of 10 categories./.