SEA Games 31: Invitation cards run out for women’s football semi-finals
With thousands of fans queuing in front of the Cam Pha city stadium in the northern province of Quang Ninh from early morning on May 18, all invitation cards to the SEA Games 31 women’s football semi-finals have already been handed out.
Fans queuing for the invitation cards in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – With thousands of fans queuing in front of the Cam Pha city stadium in the northern province of Quang Ninh from early morning on May 18, all invitation cards to the SEA Games 31 women’s football semi-finals have already been handed out.
The matches will take place between Thailand and the Philippines at 3:30pm and between Vietnam and Myanmar at 7pm on the same day.
Following a discussion with the Asian Football Confederation, Quang Ninh planned to distribute 14,500 cards to the semifinals held at the 16,000-seat Cam Pha stadium. More than 4,000 of them were earmarked for distribution at the venue.
At the ongoing SEA Games 31, the women’s football attracts the participation of seven teams divided into Group A (Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia) and Group B (Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Singapore)./.