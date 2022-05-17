Players of Thailand (in blue) and Laos vie for the ball. (Photo: VNA)

Nam Dinh (VNA) – Thailand topped Group B in the men’s football of the ongoing SEA Games 31 after a 1-0 win over Laos on May 16, and will face Indonesia in the semi-finals.

Although head coach Alexandre Polking made many changes in Thailand’s line-up compared to the previous match against Cambodia, his team still asserted dominance over Laos.

Thailand took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to an own goal of a Lao defender.

Also in Group B, Malaysia advanced to the semi-finals and will play the hosts Vietnam.

The Vietnam-Malaysia match is scheduled to take place on May 19 at Viet Tri Stadium of northern Phu Tho province, while Thailand will play Indonesia at Thien Truong Stadium in northern Nam Dinh province on the same day.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.