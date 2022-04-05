Culture - Sports Hoa Binh completes cycling venues for SEA Games 31 Work on cycling venues in the northern province of Hoa Binh serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) has basically been completed, according to the organising board.

Culture - Sports Phu Tho ceremony commemorates legendary ancestors A ceremony was held in the northern mid-land province of Phu Tho on April 6 to commemorate the legendary ancestors of Vietnam, Father Lac Long Quan and Mother Au Co.