Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– A seminar took place in Hanoi on December 5 introducing the project on improving the value chain of Vietnam’s handicraft sector for 2017-2020.Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh lauded the handicraft sector for playing an important role in Vietnam’s exports and economic development, as well as narrowing the development gap between urban and rural areas.Ta Hoang Linh, deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said domestic firms have paid attention to design and trademark building in order to join the global value chain.He said within the framework of the project, both sides will establish the Vietnam-RoK design cooperation centre to improve design capacity and connect domestic and foreign designers together. The project will also operate an e-commerce channel to facilitate consumption and export of handicraft products, particularly in the RoK.Participants introduced specific activities of the project and proposed solutions to develop design and e-commerce channels.The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).-VNA