Hanoi, May 7 (VNA) – The Embassy of Italy in Vietnam in coordination with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) on May 6 organised a workshop to exchange views and expertise on space strategies and technologies.

The workshop, which was held in both in-person and virtual forms, aims at promoting dialogues between institutions, research centres and companies involved in space development.



Speaking at the opening of the event, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro said the workshop was the first activity to update initiatives related to space strategies of the two countries. The Ambassador called on experts and managers presenting at the event to contribute their insights about this field for the sustainable development of the two nations.



Regarding activities in space strategies, Professor Dao Ngoc Chien, Chairman of the Research and Development Council of the Vietnam Space Committee, mentioned the need to enhance the potential of science and technology development, ensure data safety and promote resource sharing to create new technologies based on the inheritance of achievement of old strategies.



It is necessary for ministries and agencies to monitor and inspect the implementation of strategies in the civil sector, ensuring national security and performing basic research functions in natural science and technology development, he said.



Some Italian scientists said that the Italian space industry has international cooperation initiatives and business relationships globally. Through the Italian Space Agency, a number of international bilateral and multilateral initiatives are promoted worldwide, with a focus on joint research programmes, scientific activities, training and capacity building.



Participants at the workshop discussed some issues relating to space science such as satellite navigation, space climate, and intelligent management system in supporting marine economy in the East Sea./.