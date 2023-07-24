Society Nguyen Duc Canh Award presented to 167 outstanding workers, engineers As many as 167 outstanding workers and engineers in enterprises of all economic sectors were presented with the Nguyen Duc Canh Award on July 24.

Society Revolutionary Pham Hong Thai remembered on War Invalids and Martyrs Day A delegation from the Consulate General of Vietnam in Guangzhou, China, has paid a floral tribute to martyr Pham Hong Thai at his grave in Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park in China’s Guangzhou city on the occasion of the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023).

Society Hong River’s mudflats to become green parks and tourism spots Mudflats on the Hong (Red) River in Hanoi could become green parks and tourism spots to serve not only city dwellers but also tourists.

Society Smart city training programmes seek to enhance capacity for future development While more than 40 cities and provinces across the country have smart city operation centres, many experts believe that urban development progress still falls short of expectations and call for better training programmes for future management.