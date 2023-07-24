Senior Party official pays homage to martyrs in Dak Lak
A delegation led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, commemorated martyrs in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on July 24.
Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac offers incense at martyrs' tombs at the Dak Lak martyrs cemetery. (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) – A delegation led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, commemorated martyrs in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on July 24.
The delegation, including Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and local officials, laid wreaths and offered incense at the martyrs’ cemetery of Dak Lak.
The event was part of activities held on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023).
The delegation pays respect to the martyrs at the event. (Photo: VNA)The delegation also visited the families of the two communal officials and four policemen killed in the “terrorism case aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration” in Cu Kuin district on June 11.
Emphasizing the Party, State and people’s gratitude to the deceased, Trac asked the Party Committee and People’s Committee of Dak Lak and agencies to assist the bereaved families to soon overcome the losses./.