Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

According to the minister, as of the end of 2022, the outstanding debt of corporate bonds was approximately 1.2 quadrillion VND (50.74 billion USD), equivalent to about 12.6% of the GDP, and 10% of the total credit debt.In her remarks, Vu Thi Chan Phuong, Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission (SSC), said the new system is expected to help improve responsibility of investors in bond trading.Chairman of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) Pham Quang Dung said the bank has developed a specialised payment system for the separate corporate bond market based on the most advanced payment standards.There will be separate bond trading sessions on the HNX from Monday to Friday each week, excluding public holidays, lasting from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 2:45 pm.Over the past three years, Vietnam’s stock market has experienced many ups and downs. However, it still attracts a lot of people's attention. The number of investors participating in the market has reached the target of over 5% of the population, which exceeds the 3-year plan. There was a trading session that even saw liquidity up to more than 30 trillion VND, helping many businesses mobilise medium and long-term capital.Since the second quarter of 2022, the domestic stock market has entered a period of decline in both scores and liquidity, making it more difficult to raise capital through the market.The SSC has developed a strategy to develop the stock market towards 2030 and is waiting for the Prime Minister's approval. One of the important ideas of this strategy is the concentration on sustainable development, not focusing too much on growth in number and scale./.