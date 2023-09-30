Business More efforts needed to achieve economic growth targets: official The national economy still faces many challenges both at home and abroad, requiring greater efforts to achieve economic growth targets for 2023, said Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong.

Business New records set in agricultural product export revenue Many agricultural products such as rice, coffee, cashew and durian have set their own records in export revenue, contributing to brightening the picture of Vietnam’s exports for this year.

Business Infographic Forecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023 Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been adjusted in the context of many key growth drivers being put under major external pressure.

Business Thi Vai LNG complex passes pilot testing, ready to go The Thi Vai liquefied natural gas (LNG) warehouse and terminal complex, the first of its kind in Vietnam, of the Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), has passed a series of technical tests and is now ready to be put into commercial operation.