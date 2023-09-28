VDPO Deputy Director Sen. Lieut. Col. Pham Tan Phong (standing) speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), in coordination with the Defence Attaché Office of the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, held an experience-sharing session on the topic of women, peace and security in the United Nations peacekeeping operations, both in in-person and online formats on September 28.

It was the fourth event of its kind, following those held in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

The activity aimed to contribute to raising awareness about gender issue and the promotion of the United Nations Security Council's Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

In his opening speech, VDPO Deputy Director Sen. Lieut. Col. Pham Tan Phong said the WPS agenda established a clear path for women's participation and leadership role in preventing conflicts and promoting long-term global peace and stability.



Furthermore, women's right to self-determination, their voices and capabilities as well as their awareness of gender issues, play a crucial role in grassroots dialogues, policy-making process and peace agreements, he said.

Highlighting the invaluable role of women in joining and conducting the United Nations peacekeeping activities at missions, Australian Defence Attaché in Vietnam Col. Michael Jansen expressed pride in the fruitful cooperation between Australia and Vietnam in the field of peacekeeping in general and in WPS in particular.

According to the officer, international experience has shown that women play a crucial and meaningful role, contributing to balance and equality in peace activities and processes.

Delegates at the event looked into the role of men in promoting WPS, encouraging the effective participation of female peacekeepers in the UN peacekeeping missions; the current situation, difficulties and gender biases faced by female peacekeepers; solutions for close collaboration between men and women at both policy and operational levels, and lessons learned from the WPS implementation./.