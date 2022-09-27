Business Hung Yen pledges maximum support to foreign investors Hung Yen is willing to give maximum support to foreign businesses, including those from Taiwan (China), stated Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Van while working with a delegation of Taiwanese electronics firms in the locality on September 26.

Business Vietnam inflation still under control: economists Economists have forecast Vietnam’s inflation will be kept at around 3.3-3.8% this year, similar to the National Assembly-set target of below 4%, adding that the pressure for 2023, however, remains huge and requiré appropriate response solutions.

Business Algeria looks to promote trade, economic cooperation with Vietnam Algeria is committed to developing economic cooperation and trade with Vietnam by establishing a strategic partnership mechanism capable of fully exploiting the economic potential of the two countries on the ground of mutual benefit, acting director general of the National Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Trade (ALGEX) Abdelatif El Houari has said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on September 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,346 VND/USD on September 27, up 12 VND from the previous day.