Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh handed over the President’s decision to seven officers to take on duty at the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan and Central African Republic at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 28.

The decision is in accordance with the UN peacekeeping mission in 2019.

Senior Lieutenant General Vinh spoke highly of the officers’ efforts during training period.

He asked them to submit to discipline requirements and continually exert best efforts to overcome difficulties and fulfill their mission in South Sudan and Central African Republic.

Vietnam has now sent 37 officers and 63 member staff of the first level-2 field hospital to participate in UN peacekeeping force.-VNA