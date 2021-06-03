Dozens of fishing vessels dock in the shelter area of Da Tay A Reef (Photo: VNA)

Some of the islands in the Truong Sa archipelago have been equipped with special shelter areas considered “common homes” at sea for fishermen to stay safe amid storms and access fishery logistics services, and which also help safeguard Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty.The boat registered NT 91007 TS from the south-central province of Ninh Thuan was among nearly 100 Vietnamese fishing vessels docked in the shelter area of Da Tay A Reef in early May to have repairs done and to get fuel, food, and fresh water.Its captain Vo Van Du said that since shelter areas have been established in the Truong Sa archipelago, fishermen working offshore have felt more secure about being out at sea at all times.He noted that the waters surrounding Truong Sa are the traditional fishing ground of Vietnamese fishermen, including those from Ninh Thuan. Each fishing trip usually lasts about two months.