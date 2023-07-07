Society Vietnamese, Chinese border stations conduct joint border line patrol Border guard units from the northern Vietnamese province of Dien Bien and the Chinese province of Yunnan carried out a joint patrol on July 7 to promote coordination in border management and protection, maintaining security and order in border areas.

Society Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre a symbol of bilateral relationship Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien on July 6 paid a courtesy visit to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as part of the Vietnamese officer’s trip to the country.

Society Solutions sought to maintain security, socio-economic development in Central Highlands Participants at a conference in Hanoi on July 7 proposed solutions to contribute to maintaining stability, security and order, and socio-economic development in the Central Highlands.

Society Vietnamese, Singaporean State Audit agencies strengthen cooperation A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Dang The Vinh, paid a working visit to the Auditor-General's Office of Singapore (AGO) on July 7 to promote cooperation and experience exchange between the two agencies.