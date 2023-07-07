Siblings jailed for organising illegal emigration to Canada
At the court. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A man from the central province of Ha Tinh and his younger brother have been sentenced to 36 months and 30 months in prison, respectively, for “organising others to flee abroad.”
The Hanoi People’s Court on July 7 opened the first-instance trial for 40-year-old Nguyen Vuong Cuong and 32-year-old Nguyen Van Tai, and Nguyen Thi Nhan, 32, from the northern province of Phu Tho, who received an 18-month suspended sentence for “coercing other persons to flee abroad.”
According to the indictment, in June 2021, Cuong and Tai used their Facebook accounts to post advertisements offering visa services and promising to send people abroad, which received response from Nhan and Vo Thi T from the central province of Nghe An.
Tai learned that T and her husband wanted to work in Canada, but were ineligible for visas due to their age and financial status.
After discussing with Tai, Cuong advised the couple to get tourist visas to Canada, and then seize the opportunity to stay and work there, offering a price of 15,000 USD per person for the trip to the country.
On January 14, 2022, the couple received their visas, and asked Cuong and Tai to seek a visa for their 19-year-old daughter.
As of April 9, 2022, Tai received a total of 432 million VND (18,266 USD) from T and her husband.
However, at the airport on April 9, 2022, the couple were not allowed to fly due to COVID-19 vaccine-related problems.
Meanwhile, Nhan used her Facebook account of “Hoang My” to contact Tai in December 2021, asking him to bring a man to Canada with a price of 23,000 USD, excluding air ticket fees, of which she kept 8,000 USD./.