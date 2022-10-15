World Malaysia’s labour market continues to improve The labour market in Malaysia continued to improve further in August with the latest unemployment rate at a pandemic low of 3.7% year-on-year.

World ASEAN, Russia look for new cooperation dynamics An international conference themed “Russia and ASEAN in the Asia-Pacific region: Dynamics of cooperation, regional processes and global context” took place at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) on October 13.

World Indonesia expects to exit COVID-19 in next February Indonesia’s Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin expressed his optimism that Indonesia would be able to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic if there are no spike in cases until February 2023.