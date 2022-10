A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore June 28, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

- The Monetary Authority of Singapore ( MAS ) announced on October 14 that it had tightened monetary policy for the fifth time in a year, allowing a further appreciation of the Singapore dollar to help dampen inflation MAS re-centered the mid-point of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate policy band “up to its prevailing level”. Immediately after this move, the Singapore dollar rose 0.6% against the US dollar.Since late September last year, the Singapore dollar has depreciated by 6% against the USD, but other currencies in Asia have weakened even more against the greenback.Singapore uses its currency as the main monetary policy tool to reduce the cost of imports - the main cause of inflation in the Southeast Asian nation. /.