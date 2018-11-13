Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for a bilateral meeting at the Istana on Nov 12, 2018 (Source: https://www.straitstimes.com)



- Singapore and China signed 11 memoranda of understanding (MoU) on bilateral cooperation on November 12 within the framework of the ongoing visit by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.The MoUs covers the fields of bilateral cooperation such as trade, fintech, culture, the environment and urban area development.In addition to MoU signing, the two sides upgraded the China-Singapore free trade agreement (CSFTA), making Singapore’s products to China easier and increasing investment protection. Changes were also made to measures to boost trade, tariff procedures, the settlement of some new issues like environmental protection, e-commerce and competitiveness.During the visit, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong had talks, during which they agreed to increase joint efforts in building a new land-sea route to boost connectivity between the two countries and in the region.The Chinese Premier affirmed China supports the central role of ASEAN in region economic cooperation, and is willing to intensify cooperation with the bloc, towards finalising negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) soon.China is willing to work with regional countries to accelerate consultations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and join hands in maintaining peace and stability in the waters.PM Lee Hsien Loong, for his part, said as ASEAN Chair 2018, Singapore is ready to promote the ASEAN – China relations and accelerate the COC consultation process.Li Keqiang is on his first visit to Singapore as the Chinese Premier and will attend events within the framework of the 33rd ASEAN Summit, which takes place on November 12 – 15. He will leave Singapore on November 16. - VNA