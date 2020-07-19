The Resolute COVID-19 test kit developed by DSO National Laboratories and A*Star can deliver test results in about 1.5 hours. (Photo: A*STAR)



Hanoi (VNA) - Singaporean scientists have developed an improved COVID-19 test kit that can deliver results more quickly, halving the processing time from about four hours to less than two, according to The Straits Times.

The direct standard polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kit, called Resolute, is a joint effort by DSO National Laboratories and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star).

Tests can be conducted with a basic laboratory set-up and entry-level technicians, and the process is also safer for technicians, as exposure is reduced.



The cost of each Resolute kit is expected to be competitive with standard PCR test kits./.