World Japanese media spotlight Vietnamese NA election The Japanese media on May 22-23 spotlighted the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly in Vietnam, especially at a time when the Southeast Asian country is battling with the resurgence of COVID-19 since late April.

World Malaysia tightens COVID-19 prevention measures Malaysia has decided to tighten COVID-19 prevention and control measures to prevent rising unemployment instead of reintroducing full lockdown like last year.