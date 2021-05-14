World Indonesia reveals strategy to achieve 63-bln-USD investment goal Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has announced a strategy to increase the investment target up to 900 trillion IDR (63.4 billion USD) for 2021 and 5,000 trillion IDR in 2024.

World Malaysia’s Islamic banking institutions support COVID-19-hit customers Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) has pledged support for customers who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and facing difficulties in debt payment.

World New COVID-19 developments in several Southeast Asian nations Thailand announced 4,887 new COVID-19 cases on May 12 – the highest-ever number recorded in a single day in the Southeast Asian country.