ASEAN Workshop talks ASEAN wildlife protection The People and Nature Reconciliation (PanNature) held a workshop in Hanoi on November 6 to discuss promoting cooperation among social organisations in the fight against wildlife and timber smuggling in ASEAN.

World ASEAN officials gather at Socio-Cultural Community Council meeting The 24th meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council, the most important event of the ASCC this year, was held online on November 6 with the participation of 10 member countries’ officials, the ASEAN Secretary-General, and the bloc’s Secretariat.

World Indonesia looks to attract more Latin American, Caribbean investment The 2020 Indonesia-Latin America and Caribbean Business Forum (INALAC) is slated for November 9-11, with 108 investment projects expected to be offered at the event.

ASEAN Thailand agrees to operate ASEAN centre for public health emergencies The Thai Cabinet has officially approved the proposal to operate the new ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (APHEED).