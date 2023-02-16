Singapore records increase in physical crime cases
Singapore reported 20,193 cases of physical crime last year, up from 19,343 cases in 2021, according to figures released by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on February 16.
Following the easing of COVID-19 prevention and control measures and the resumption of more activities in 2022, the figure was still lower than the 23,980 cases recorded in 2019, the year before the pandemic broke out.
Among crime reported, shop theft saw a significant increase in 2022 with 3,244 cases, up from 2,652 in 2021. Theft in dwelling also rose to 1,729 cases from 1,359, while the total number of molestation cases jumped to 1,610 compared to 1,474 in 2021.
There were seven cases of murder last year, the same number as in 2021, involving eight victims, who were all allegedly killed by people known to them.
According to the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP)’s Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022, Singapore ranked 9th in the top ten safest and most peaceful countries worldwide./.