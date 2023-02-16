World Indonesia needs 13.3 billion USD to cut emissions in forest and land use Indonesia requires 204 trillion IDR (13.3 billion USD) in funding to cut emissions in the forest and land use sector and increase carbon absorption to meet the 2030 Forestry and Other Land Uses (FOLU) Net Sink goal.

World Thailand’s economy forecast to see better recovery in 2023 Thailand's economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022 as reduced exports and factory activity, together with tightening monetary conditions, curbed private consumption, according to a recent Reuters poll of economists.

World Indonesia defines priorities for 2024 World Water Forum Indonesian President Joko Widodo has named several important agendas to be prioritised for the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) which it will host in 2024.

World Malaysia to discuss wage-related policies in March Malaysia’s National Economic Action Council (NEAC) is set to discuss wage-related policies next month, said Malaysian Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.