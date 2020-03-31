At Singapore's Changi airport (Photo: Reuters)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Singaporean Ministry of Health reported 47 new COVID-19 infection cases on March 31, bringing the total number in the city state to 926.

Among the new cases, 16 are imported cases with recent travel history abroad and 31 are local cases without travel history.

The same day, Singaporean authorities said they could force companies to suspend operations if they do not do more to ensure employees can work from home to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.

"If we assess that a company has not made a serious enough effort to implement telecommuting, we may have to issue a stop work order," Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said./.