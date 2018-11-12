Police officers stand guard on a road in Singapore to ensure security for the 33rd ASEAN Summit and related summits (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Singapore has enhanced security measures and prepared plans to ensure smooth traffic during the 33rd ASEAN Summit and related summits, slated for November 11 to 15.The country has installed more than 300 cameras across its coastline as part of the Police Coast Guard’s coastal surveillance system.It also plans to send 1,600 military personnel of the Singapore Armed Forces to safeguard its air space and sea areas surrounding the country during the events.Meanwhile, the Singapore Civil Defence Force has deployed 150 officers and a range of emergency vehicles. Patrol vessels and fighter jets are made to stand ready to conduct anchorage and air patrols.Aside from those measures, Singapore will also conduct stricter security checks on people and vehicles within or entering the event area.In a press release, the Singaporean Prime Minister’s Office said the 33rd ASEAN Summit and related summits, chaired by PM Lee Hsien Loong, are expected to adopt the ASEAN Smart Cities Framework and take stock of ASEAN’s achievements this year in strengthening ASEAN’s resilience and innovation. The leaders will also discuss how to take ASEAN forward at a time of geopolitical and economic change.The ASEAN leaders, together with their counterparts from other Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) participating countries, are set to discuss the progress of the RCEP negotiations at the 2nd RCEP Summit.They will also exchange views on regional and international issues with their counterparts at the 21st ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 13th East Asia Summit and other events.PM Lee will hand over the ASEAN Chairmanship to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha, at the closing ceremony on November 15.-VNA