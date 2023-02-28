World Indonesia, Singapore to enhance military cooperation Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto on February 27 said that his country fully supports the strengthening of its close military cooperation with Singapore that has been built based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and full respect for each country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international laws.

World Malaysia’s record budget spending plan unveiled Malaysian Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim on February 24 submitted a 2023 revised budget plan draft with a record estimate of 388.1 billion RM (87.2 billion USD).

World Tourism recovery hoped to help with Thailand’s growth The recovery of tourism, an important sector of Thailand, is expected to help this country’s economy grow 3.8% in 2023, an official has said.

ASEAN Malaysia, Indonesia reach consensus on food security in Southeast Asia Malaysian Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Idris Jusoh said the country and Indonesia have reached a resolution to reduce poverty in Southeast Asia and increase food security in the region, Bernama news agency reported.