World Vietnam attends 26th Greater Mekong Subregion Ministerial Conference A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong attended the 26th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Ministerial Conference (MC26), held on December 15 in Myanmar. ​

ASEAN Japanese Prime Minister vows to promote economic cooperation with ASEAN Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has pledged to cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote economic growth of both sides through boosting investment and people-to-people exchanges.

World Malaysia, Japan elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on December 16 issued a joint statement on the elevation of the Malaysia-Japan relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

World Indonesia sees sharp decline in renewable energy investment Indonesia's investment in renewable energy projects in 2023 is forecasted to reach its lowest level in the past six years, despite the nation's goal to reduce carbon emissions in its power sector.