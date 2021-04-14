ASEAN Use of hydrogen touted as a solution to carbon neutrality for ASEAN The Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) on April 13 held a press conference to reveal outcomes of a study on hydrogen as an important part of carbon neutrality for ASEAN.

World Ukrainian media spotlight Vietnam’s economic reform, new leadership Vietnam’s successful economic reform and completion of key leadership positions have been on the radar of several major newspapers in Ukraine over the past week.

World Singaporean, RoK ministers talk bilateral, regional cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chung Eui-yong and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan held phone talks on April 13, discussing joint efforts to enhance bilateral and regional cooperation.

World Philippines records FDI growth of 41.5 percent in January Foreign direct investment (FDI) poured into the Philippines in January grew 41.5 percent year on year to 961 million USD, according to the country’s central bank Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).