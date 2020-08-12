Illustrative image (Source: travelpluto.com)

Singapore’s financial sector created 22,000 jobs between 2015 and 2019, and of these, three out of the four jobs went to locals, said a top official from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on August 12.



In the first half of this year, employment rose by about 1,500 as well, based on MAS's estimates, said Jacqueline Loh, deputy managing director at the MAS.

Singapore citizens continued to take up at least 75 percent of the jobs created, she added.

Close to 15,000 local jobs created in the period were at salaries within the top 40 percent of 2016 salaries. The median income of locals in the sector last year was 7,600 SGD (5,548 USD), well above the national median of 4,600 SGD, she noted.

The financial sector accounted for 13.3 percent of the country’s GDP in 2019 with the employment of more than 170,000 workers./.