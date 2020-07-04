World Thai House passes budget bill for 2021 fiscal year The Thai House of Representatives on July 3 passed a 3.3 trillion THB (106 billion USD) budget bill for the 2021 fiscal year, with 273 for, 200 against and 3 abstentions.

World Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development PLC buys two wind power farms in Vietnam The Gulf Energy Development PLC of Thailand has announced the purchase of two wind power farms worth about 200 million USD in Vietnam, in order to take advantage of low interest rates as it seeks projects with a quick return on investment.

World Thailand’s CPI drops by 1.57 percent in June Thailand’s consumer price index (CPI) fell by 1.57 percent in June from a year earlier, the country’s Ministry of Commerce announced on July 3.